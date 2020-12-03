OVER 5 000 COPS PROMOTED

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has promoted over 5 000 officers to various ranks, in one of the biggest changes in recent history, the Daily News reports.
The latest changes
were revealed in a radio communication dispatched on November 30 and was
confirmed by national police spokesperson Paul Nyathi.
The promotions came on the back of a series of changes that
arose following the departure from the service of numerous officers owing to
different reasons, which include corruption, resignations and death.
This comes as the Zanu PF-led government is desperate to
boost morale among a police service that is now focused on reinventing its
operations.
At least 1 511 police officers have been elevated to the
rank of assistant inspector, while 173 became sergeant majors and 3 945 being
promoted to the rank of sergeant.
Nyathi said the promotions were necessitated by the
organisation’s need to tap into the knowledge of the elevated individuals.
“Promotion is part of the job system just like in any
organisation to fill vacancies that arose due to various reasons. “You would
find that the police officer had not been promoted for the past two years. It’s
also an opportunity for the organisation to tap into the knowledge of the
promoted individuals,” Nyathi told the Daily News yesterday.
Instead of hosting a large-scale ceremony to honour the
promoted individuals, the police would soon hold a low-key event with limited
attendees in conformity with Covid-19 regulations.
“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, only the top three per each
rank per district shall attend the conferment parade, taking cognisance of
female representation on a ratio one female to two males.
“The rest of the promoted members shall remain at their
stations. Police General Headquarters departments shall submit names of members
who shall attend the conferment parade to CSO admin using the same ratio per
province.
“All promoted members shall not put on the new badges of
rank until after conferment. Staff officer ordinance shall start issuing out
new badges of rank on 01/12/20 guided by this signal. The commissioner-general
of police congratulates you on attainment of your new ranks,” the police radio
stated. Daily News
