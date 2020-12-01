NO REGRETS : MUTSVANGWA ON BIRTHDAY BASH

INFORMATION minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday defended her hosting a birthday party with other ministers and senior government officials without observing COVID-19 social distancing protocols or wearing masks saying she did “nothing wrong”.
Mutsvangwa insisted to NewsDay that the attendees to the
party, who included ministers Joel Biggie Matiza, Ziyambi Ziyambi and Kazembe
Kazembe as well as information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana, observed all
required protocols.
But pictures of the party, which were shared on social
media by Mangwana himself, showed the high living officials hugging and
partying without masks or any social distancing.
Mutsvangwa said she had no regrets after her family
organised the surprise 60th birthday bash for her despite coming after police
last week insisted that “weddings, birthdays, house parties, political and
other social gatherings which include musical concerts were still banned” while
Mangwana also tweeted that gatherings were ‘still limited to two persons.’
“So, my family cannot host a birthday party for me?” she
asked rhetorically when NewsDay approached her for a comment.
“I have attended several events in the last week alone. I
was in Nyanga, and there were more than 200 guests there. On Friday evening, I
was at the Rainbow Towers and there were more than 400 guests there for the
awards for Marketers Association of Zimbabwe, and then my family surprises me
with a party with 50 guests comprising of my best friends and then it is a
problem?
“Everything, and all measures were considered, COVID-19
tests were conducted, and the venue was enclosed. There was a disinfectant
booth for all people coming in and isn’t it that there are people who just love
to talk, who see everything as wrong?”
She said that she had a good time as the party was a
memorable event for her. Mutsvangwa, accompanied by her husband, Christopher
who is also war veterans leader, as well as other close family members while
notable business people were also present at the party.
“I enjoyed the party and I am still enjoying that party and
really don’t have anything to say. It was memorable, I am very happy that my
children went out of their way to make their mother happy and I am very
grateful.
“It was a surprise party and really, I don’t know where the
problem is. It is one or two people that have a problem with it and if they are
hurt with me, they should just say it,” she said.
Mangwana defended the party saying the attendees were
tested before ahead of their attendance and that all of the participants tested
negative.
He added that less than 50 people were in attendance. Last
week, Mangwana maintained that gatherings remain limited to two persons while
authorised events such as weddings are limited to 50.
Churches are limited to 100 people while parties remain
prohibited. The police on Saturday forced the Bulawayo Arts Awards ceremony to
shut down for “violating COVID-19 measures.”
The Chief Coordinator on COVID-19 in the Office of the
President and Cabinet Agnes Mahomva told NewsDay last week said that people
were now acting as if the lockdown was already over, adding that people “must
avoid crowds”.
Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control in the
Ministry of Health adnd Child Care Portia Manangazira also warned that people
must stop ‘wild parties’ and observe social distancing during a training
session of community health workers in Mutare recently.
Manangazira also indicated that Bulawayo was likely to be
put under tighter lockdown rules due to the rise in infections, where wild
parties were the order of the day.
“The wild parties, especially in Bulawayo that has been the
epicentre of the latest COVID-19 infections and the risky behaviour at the
parties is a cause of concern to health workers. There is lot that we can do
responsibly as a nation,” Manangazira said. Newsday
