NO HIV DRUGS IN JAIL : ARMED ROBBER

AN HIV-POSITIVE inmate at Harare Remand Prison yesterday told magistrate Judith Taruvinga that he was not accessing medical treatment due to unavailability of drugs at the prison clinics.

The inmate, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, submitted an application to be removed from remand, arguing that his health condition was deteriorating because the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services was not providing him with the required medicines.

The inmate is facing armed robbery charges and was denied bail.

He pleaded with the court to be released so that he can work on his own and earn money for his medication and consult a doctor of his own choice when he is out of custody.

“There is no medication in prison. I have been suffering for the past five months I have been on remand. I have a prescription from prison doctors, but I have not managed to get the medication while I was in custody because the prison clinics don’t have them,” he said.

The State, led by prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa, opposed his application stating that the accused was facing a serious offence and was likely to abscond trial if released.

He has also other pending robbery cases before the courts.

It is the State’s case that sometime in July 2020, the accused and his two accomplices allegedly robbed complainants of household properties on three occasions in different residential suburbs in Harare. Police received a tip off and investigations led to their arrest. Newsday