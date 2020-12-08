NATIONAL LOTTERIES HQ RAIDED

“We are here. We were granted a search warrant yesterday
[Monday] to come and get documents from the commission and all other areas
where we can find the documents,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago,
speaking from the commission’s offices in Pretoria.
He said the search and seizure operation was in relation to
an investigation they were doing under proclamation 32 of 2020. The
proclamation was signed in October and gazetted in November.
“We are asked, through allegations that were put through,
to investigate malpractice and maladministration at the Lotteries Commission,”
he said.
“We are in the process of gathering information to make
sure we look at it. The proclamation says we must investigate all the
transactions from January 1 2014 up until the date of the proclamation.
“We are looking at the granting of the disbursements that
were done,” Kganyago said. Some of the allegations the SIU is investigating at
the NLC include:
Serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of
the NLC;
Unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or
property;
Improper or unlawful conduct by employees or officials of
the NLC;
Unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive acts,
transactions, measures or practices having a bearing upon state property; and
Intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to
public property.
TimesLIVE
0 comments:
Post a comment