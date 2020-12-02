MY WAIST BEADS ARE NOT FOR JUJU

The woman at the centre of a domestic dispute, who was beaten up last week at Eastgate Shopping Mall over allegations that she was cohabiting with the perpetrator’s husband, says she broke up with the man in January.
Chipo Dailes, 33, was assaulted by Brenda Tsuro, 37, over
claims she was dating the latter’s husband. She reported the assault to the police
and Brenda is on the police wanted list.
“Yes I dated her man, Trisha Tsuro (39), but only because I
thought he was single. I only found out he was married when she confronted me
in January and then I broke up with him,” said Chipo.
Brenda took Chipo’s weave and waist beads in the fracas
last Tuesday and she claimed Chipo has been asking for her waist beads because
she uses juju but the 33-year-old refuted the claims.
“Yes I had waist beads but they are not about juju. I’m of
Malawian origin and wearing beads is part of our culture. This woman is just
obsessed and has been coming to H-Metro since 2013 with stories of different
women claiming they are going out with her husband.
“She thinks everything I am doing is from her husband but I
opened my own shop and I sell cosmetics and earn my own living,” said Chipo.
Chipo was left bleeding after Brenda bit her on the cheek
and she lodged a police report at Harare Central police where she was given a
request for a medical report.
“Akuti akashaya murume, she attacks me. I was at a funeral
paakuti her husband was with me. I think she should just leave me alone. I have
nothing to do with her husband.
“She came back to the shop on Saturday claiming she is
going to Malawi with my weave and beads to sort me out. I was not there when
she came but that is what she told people at the shop. Police are looking for
her since I do not know her address.”
Chipo claims Brenda once hired bouncers who forced their
way into her house and ransacked the home.
“So far I have two marefrences emapurisa arikuvatsvaga
ekuHatfield nepaCentral. YekuHatfield she came nema bouncer aaka hire in my
absence. Vakapindira gogo vari vega nevana and took all the groceries saying
her husband bought them so we reported the case paHatfield Police Station.
“She was claiming kuti all the groceries anotengwa nemurume
wangu of which murume wake sandiye ega anoenda kuSouth Africa mazuvano
everything zvakungobva kuSA zvakazara kudowntown uko Kuma tuckshops
tongotengawo ikoko or kutumirawo dzimwe Hama matruck driver.”
Chipo also disputed Brenda’s claims that her (Chipo’s)
marriage collapsed after she was caught by her former husband in the arms of a
truck driver.
“I was never married and all that she says is a lie. I have
a child with another man but we were never married. I broke up with him on my
own.” H Metro
