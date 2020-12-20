MUREHWA MURDER : SUSPECT'S HUT TORCHED

A month ago, the kitchen hut of Tapiwa Makore Senior, twin
brother to Thanks and the principle suspect in the killing, was also gutted by
fire, giving rise to suspicion that the same person is trying to force the
brothers out of the community.
By Saturday, Thanks Makore’s hut and gazebo at the
homestead were totally destroyed, with a CID forensic team sifting the ashes as
they conducted investigations.
Thanks Makore’s older brother, Shadreck, said he was
alerted of the incident by their cousin who resides at the homestead.
“My cousin brother who is currently staying at Thanks’
homestead woke me up at midnight and alerted me of the incident. When I woke
up, I noticed that the hut and gazebo were on fire.
“I am still wondering how the kitchen caught fire because
it’s barely a month since we witnessed Tapiwa Makore Senior’s hut also being
burnt to ashes,” he said.
A villager from the neighbourhood, Tendai Muzura, said he
was surprised to see the fire damage. “I was passing through Makore’s homestead
when I realised that his hut had been reduced to ashes. We made a police report
with my fellow villagers who were equally shocked,” he said.
Another witness who only identified herself as Rita, said
the fire could have been caused by someone seeking revenge for the murder of
Tapiwa Makore Junior.
“When the incident occurred, I was fast asleep and I only
woke up to see Makore’s house burning. Now, what is troubling us is the person
behind these fires because sometime early this month, Tapiwa Makore Senior’s
hut was also reduced to ashes. I personally think that whoever is behind these
fires, is seeking revenge for the murder of Tapiwa,” she said.
Thanks Makore was given bail last Friday after Justice
Tapiwa Chitapi said there was no evidence linking him to the offence.
The State’s case was weak as there was nothing connecting
him with the offence and that police did not find anything at his house as was
alleged by a police informant.
Thanks Makore was originally suspected of masterminding the
murder of the seven-year-old and is alleged to have offered to pay US$1 500 for
the head and arms of the deceased.
Meanwhile, Chief Mangwende of Murehwa has agreed to the
burial of the boy’s remains without the head on January 9 next year, as the
family seeks closure to his case.
Yesterday, there reports that some Damofalls residents
gathered at Thanks Makore’s Ruwa house over the weekend to protest the decision
by the High Court to grant him bail.
Residents confirmed the brief protest. “Yes, I saw a
handful of people gathered at his gate. I was some metres away so I could not
hear what they were saying. Later on, I heard that they were protesting why he
was given bail. They were there for a couple of minutes before they dispersed,
but I did not see Thanks Makore outside,” said a resident who refused to be
named.
Another resident, a vendor at the shops near Makore’s house,
confirmed the protest. “When it happened, I was not here. However, when I came
back, I heard from some people that there was drama outside Thanks’ house,
right at the gate. I am not sure what it was all about but I think residents
are angry that he got bail.” Herald
