MUREHWA MURDER : SKULLS, BONES FOUND IN TOILET

Skulls and bones were recovered from the toilet of Tapiwa Makore (Senior) in Murehwa over the weekend as police intensify their hunt for the missing skull and other remains of his seven-year-old nephew Tapiwa Makore (Junior) who was murdered for suspected ritual purposes.
All the recovered remains have been sent for forensic tests
to determine if they are of human or animal origin and if there is any link to
the murdered boy.
Also recovered from Makore (Snr)’s house in Nyamutumbu
Village was a blood-stained tail of a yet to be identified animal.
Makore (Snr) is in remand prison awaiting trial after he
was arrested in September on charges of murdering his brother’s child with the
help of his herdsman, Tafadzwa Shamba, who is also remanded in custody and has
reportedly confessed to being involved.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said yesterday that on Saturday police hired excavators and graders and
dug into the toilet.
“They recovered multiple bones and skulls. We are yet to know
whether they are human bones and human skulls or if they belong to animals.
“The bones and skulls have been sent for forensic
examination. Also recovered was a small tail which was in his house. It was
blood-stained. All were sent for forensic examination.
“At the moment, we are not yet linking all these to the
boy’s missing body parts. We are waiting for the forensic tests,” Ass Comm
Nyathi said.
Recent police investigations into the boy’s ritual murder
found that an 11-year-old boy also from Nyamutumbu Village was allegedly paid
US$5 to lure the seven-year-old from his parents’ garden to his uncle’s
homestead.
The uncle, Tapiwa Makore (Snr), allegedly gave the boy US$5
plus a T-shirt for the role he played, before warning him against disclosing
the matter to anyone.
The boy allegedly handed over the money to his mother who
kept the secret.
Recently, Makore (Snr)’s brother, Thanks Makore, was
arrested in connection with the murder of Makore (Jnr), on allegations that he
was given the boy’s head and arms. Police extensively searched Thanks Makore’s
house in Damofalls, Ruwa, although they reportedly found no remains.
He has since appeared before a Mutoko magistrate, who
remanded him in custody. The two brothers and three other suspects are in
remand prison pending the completion of investigations and the probable murder
trial. Herald
