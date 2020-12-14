MUREHWA MURDER : FAMILY DEMANDS DNA RESULTS

The family of the late Tapiwa Makore junior has written to the Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police requesting DNA test results for his body parts, which are yet to be released.

Through their lawyer Tabitha Chikeya, the family say the results have taken longer than anticipated after they were promised to get then within the 21-day period when samples were collected.

The letter dated December 3 is addressed to the Commissioner General of Police and copied to the Prosecutor General, Kumbirayi Hodzi.

Meanwhile, Thanks Makore, one of the suspects in a ritual murder of his seven-year-old nephew will today learn of his fate in his bail appeal at the High Court.

Makore, 56, had approached the appeals court seeking bail pending trial. He is incarcerated together with co-accused persons Tapiwa Makore snr, Tafadzwa Shamba and Maud Hunidzarira.

The pending decision was deferred to today by Justice Benjamin Chikowero. Makore whose last known employer is the American embassy, claims he wants to use his freedom to raise legal fees before his trial.

Makore, uncle to the late Tapiwa is alleged to be the master mind behind the unresolved murder and is believed to have offered to pay US$1500 in exchange of the head and arms of the deceased.