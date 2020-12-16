MURDERED NUST STUDENT BURIED

A NATIONAL University of Science and Technology (Nust) student Thembinkosi Sishoma (23) who was murdered and buried in a shallow grave along Solusi road, was buried at Athlone Cemetery yesterday.

Thembinkosi from Pumula South suburb in Bulawayo, was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by three men who hired him on the pretext that they wanted him to ferry their goods to Roseburn near Solusi on December 1.

Thembinkosi’s colleagues yesterday took the opportunity to celebrate his life in style by driving through the streets parading their Honda Fits and blowing horns as the burial was in progress. The drivers who did not join the funeral cortege from Pumula South, had their own procession which started at Nketa Six Garage and drove through the streets ending at Athlone Cemetery.

A Chronicle news crew spoke to one of the deceased’s peers who only identified himself as boss KD who described the murder of Thembinkosi as callous.

KD who also owns a Honda Fit, said following the death of Thembinkosi, they were now living in fear given that the suspects were still on the run.

“These people are now posing a danger to us as Honda Fit drivers and the generality of transport operators because they haven’t been caught. Our fear is that any one of us could fall victim to these murderers because we depend on being hired for a fee,” he said.

Many of Thembinkosi’s friends and relatives could not witness the burial due to the Covid-19 restrictions which do not allow gatherings of more than 50 people.

Thembinkosi went missing on December 1 and his mutilated decomposing body was only discovered on Sunday buried in a shallow grave near Mananda Dam along Solusi road.

The vehicle he was driving is yet to be recovered. Herald