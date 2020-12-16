MURDERED NUST STUDENT BURIED

A NATIONAL University of Science and Technology (Nust) student Thembinkosi Sishoma (23) who was murdered and buried in a shallow grave along Solusi road, was buried at Athlone Cemetery yesterday.
Thembinkosi from Pumula South suburb in Bulawayo, was
allegedly kidnapped and murdered by three men who hired him on the pretext that
they wanted him to ferry their goods to Roseburn near Solusi on December 1.
Thembinkosi’s colleagues yesterday took the opportunity to
celebrate his life in style by driving through the streets parading their Honda
Fits and blowing horns as the burial was in progress. The drivers who did not
join the funeral cortege from Pumula South, had their own procession which
started at Nketa Six Garage and drove through the streets ending at Athlone
Cemetery.
A Chronicle news crew spoke to one of the deceased’s peers
who only identified himself as boss KD who described the murder of Thembinkosi
as callous.
KD who also owns a Honda Fit, said following the death of
Thembinkosi, they were now living in fear given that the suspects were still on
the run.
“These people are now posing a danger to us as Honda Fit
drivers and the generality of transport operators because they haven’t been
caught. Our fear is that any one of us could fall victim to these murderers
because we depend on being hired for a fee,” he said.
Many of Thembinkosi’s friends and relatives could not
witness the burial due to the Covid-19 restrictions which do not allow
gatherings of more than 50 people.
Thembinkosi went missing on December 1 and his mutilated
decomposing body was only discovered on Sunday buried in a shallow grave near
Mananda Dam along Solusi road.
The vehicle he was driving is yet to be recovered. Herald
