MP IN TROUBLE FOR WALKING OUT OF ED MEETING

MAZOWE Central MP Sydney Chidamba faces disciplinary action for disrespecting President Emmerson Mnangagwa by walking out of a meeting that was preparing the Zanu PF leader’s visit to the legislator’s constituency in Mashonaland Central Province.
Mnangagwa is expected in the province today for the
National Tree Planting Day. But on Wednesday, Chidamba was alleged to have
walked out of a meeting attended by the whole provincial executive to prepare
for Mnangagwa’s visit to the province.
Chidamba reportedly went out to campaign for businessman
Tafadzwa Musarara who is contesting for a post as Mazowe district coordinating
committee chairman.
On Thursday, the provincial coordinating committee proposed
disciplinary action against the MP for undermining Mnangagwa.
Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial spokesperson Alfred
Mufunga could neither deny nor confirm the development.
“Let me confirm with those who remained in the meeting
(Thursday PCC) on what was finally agreed on the matter, I left the meeting
early. You can check with the provincial chairman, Kazembe Kazembe,” Mufunga
said.
Kazembe said he was busy and referred all questions to Lens
Ferando, the Zanu PF provincial youth chair. Ferando said:“Yes, the issue was
discussed but I don’t have an official position right now.”
Chidamba was not reachable for comment. He also stands
accused of illegal gold mining activities after he was implicated in gold rush
at Rosa, Mazowe.
A top party provincial official who requested anonymity
because he is not authorised to speak to the media said the PCC resolved that
Chidamba should be disciplined for disrespecting Mnangagwa.
“We were planning about the President’s visit which was to
be in his constituency,” the insider said. “He (Chidamba) walked out of the
meeting and went to address three districts when the entire Mazowe and
provincial leadership, politburo member Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, traditional
leaders and war veterans were in a crucial meeting to plan for the President’s
visit. He clearly showed that he did not value the visit by the President.
Evidence showed that he preferred to go and campaign for his preferred DCC candidate
where he donated flour, balls and paint instead of planning for the visit.”
Newsday
