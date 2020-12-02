MOURNER KILLED OVER BOOZE

FOUR Chitungwiza men appeared in court yesterday for allegedly assaulting to death a mourner over beer, before dumping his body at the town’s sewer plant.
Never Zhuwawo (32), Edaldan Maponga (18), Zecks Mucharwa (32) and Kudzanayi Makate
(22), all of Unit L, Chitungwiza, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court
charged with murder.
They were not asked to plead to the charges when they
appeared before magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga, who remanded them in custody
to December 15 for routine remand.
Mrs Taruvinga advised the four to approach the High Court
for bail application.
The State led by Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa had that on August
5 this year at around 8pm, the quartet and three others who are still on the
run, met the now deceased who was at a funeral wake with two Black Label beer
quarts in his possession.
Zhuwawo then approached him and asked for beer, but the now
deceased, whose name was not mentioned in court papers, refused to give him.
It is alleged that Zhuwawo then called his accomplices and
started assaulting the man. The court heard that they used batons and sticks to
assault him, resulting in his death.
In a bid to conceal the offence, it is alleged that they
drove to Chitungwiza sewer plant where they dumped his body. The body was
discovered the following day and investigations led to the arrest of the four
in connection with the murder. Herald
