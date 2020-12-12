MOTHER, BABY DROWN IN FLOODED RIVER

IN a tragic incident that has left the whole community shell-shocked, three Buhera villagers including mother and baby, drowned while attempting to cross a flooded river in Buhera on Wednesday.
Manicaland police spokesperson inspector Tavhiringwa
Kakohwa confirmed the incident to NewsDay yesterday saying the three drowned in
Chief Nyashanu’s area.
He said Lucia Dune of Mazakwata village who had her nine
year old baby on her back drowned in Murambwe river on December 5 while another
villager William Mundwa (47) drowned in the same river the following day.
Kakohwa said Dune was coming from Chisora village on
December 5, where she had gone to buy some mango fruits in the company of two
male juveniles.
Dune who had a baby strapped on her back attempted to cross
the flooded river in the morning and was swept away.
The two other were villagers Dune had called for
assistance. Dune’s body was retrieved the following day while the baby is yet
to be found.
“Dune was coming from Chisora village on December 5 where
she had gone to buy mango fruits in the company of two male juveniles. Dune,
who had a baby strapped on her back, attempted to cross the river but they were
swept away. The other two villagers she was with called out for assistance but
it was too late as the two had already drowned. Dune’s body was found in the
river the next day and the body of the baby is yet to be found,” Kakohwa said.
Kakohwa also said Mundwa drowned while assisting fellow
villager’s to cross the river and had just successfully helped one villager to
cross when the raging waters swept him off.
Kakohwa urged people to desist from crossing flooded rivers
or to play near water bodies. Newsday
