MDC T CONGRESS GOES AHEAD

THE Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T has discarded the idea of holding its extraordinary congress and instead decentralised voting to five provincial clusters which would allow 100 people at a given time to comply with COVID-19 protocols.
The elections are going ahead after expelled acting
organising secretary Abednego Bhebhe’s application to stop the process was
postponed to next week by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Christopher
Dube-Banda.
The party’s acting spokesperson Tapiwa Mashakada yesterday
confirmed in a Press statement that the elections to select party leader were
going ahead as planned on Saturday. “The much awaited extraordinary congress of
the MDC-T is set to take place on Saturday the 19th of December 2020
simultaneously in various centres across the country, in a decentralised manner
as approved by the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Ministry of Health in terms
of COVID-19 protocols,” Mashakada said in a statement.
“The decentralisation has been done in order to comply with
COVID-19 protocols and no more than 110 people at any one time will assemble in
the polling area,” read the statement.
He said social distancing would be strictly observed and
all delegates would be properly masked. “Sanitisation and temperature will be
compulsory both at personal level including the disinfection of the venues.
“Adequate security arrangements have been put in pace to
deal with intruders, malcontents and anticipated hooligans whose plans are
already known and budgeted for,” he said.
Khupe will battle it out with interim secretary-general
Douglas Mwonzora, national chairman Morgen Komichi and his deputy Elias
Mudzuri. Newsday
