MATHIAS MHERE ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

GOSPEL sensation Mathias Mhere is traumatised after he was robbed at gunpoint near Mbudzi Roundabout on his way home.

The 32-year-old said he had a harrowing experience after he was blocked by two vehicles and robbed of the cash he had.

“I was blocked a two cars, a blue Honda Fit and another red Honda Fit near the roundabout on my way home. The man pulled a gun and demanded cash that I had and I handed him US$400 that I had and he allowed me to proceed with my journey.

“Earlier in the day, I had performed in Kwekwe before we proceeded to the capital where we also shared the stage with Blessing Gomo.

“I had a wonderful day earlier in the day but I was shocked when I was robbed at gunpoint. “My advice to the public is that they need to be on high alert during the festive season since I was robbed at gunpoint.

“I just thank God that I am still alive and I owe it to God who has been protective to me. “I will continue praising the lord who is the owner of our lives and provider,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mhere enjoys rave reviews with his latest album titled Talita Kumi. He has also released two beautiful vides which are trending well on Youtube. H Metro