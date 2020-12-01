MASVINGO THREATENS TO UNLEASH DEBT COLLECTORS ON ZRP

The cash strapped City of Masvingo has given the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) a 14 days ultimatum to settle their debt amounting to $10 709 881,22 as at October 31, 2020 failure of which the local authority would hand over the matter to debt collectors.
The ultimatum was given during the Finance and General
Purpose Committee meeting held on November 23, 2020 after noting that the
police had not been forthcoming in paying their water bills.
Minutes from the meeting indicate that the police have been
deaf to various calls by the local authority to settle their water bills or
commit to a payment plan.
“On institutional debtors it was reported that the Zimbabwe
Republic Police had not been forthcoming in paying their water bills and debts
amounting to $10 709 881,22 as at October 31, 2020 despite various engagements.
“The Finance director was instructed to formally advise the
ZRP to settle their debts within fourteen days failure of which the council
would hand them over for debt collection,” read the minutes.
The 14 days ultimatum lapses on December 7, 2020. Council
is owed in excess of $130 million with the police, army and prisons topping the
list of heavy debtors.
The army and prisons are said to be committing to payment
plans to settle their debts but the police has remained stubborn though
receiving uninterrupted services.
Of the $131,2 million total debt owed to the city council,
residential areas owe a combined 45 percent, institutions owe 43 percent and
the Central Business District (CBD) owe 12 percent.
In their 2021 budget proposal, the city council says that
the ballooning debt of $131,2 million against an opening balance of $50,4
million was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic that eroded the residents’ and
businesses’ ability to generate income.
City of Masvingo mayor Collen Maboke and Town Clerk Edward
Mukaratirwa could not be drawn into comment as they told TellZim News that they
were in a meeting.
Acting Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Assistant
Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said that they are unaware of any ultimatum. TellZim
News
0 comments:
Post a comment