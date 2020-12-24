MAN TELLS WIFE : GO AND BE A HOOKER IN SA

A Bulawayo man from Bellevue suburb has been dragged to court for physically abusing his wife and telling her to go back to South Africa, her country of birth, and sell her “buttocks” to generate money for the upkeep of their children.
Lettie Nkomo, who has been married to Menias Nkomo since
2010 has been left with no choice but to turn to the courts to help her find
peace in her marriage as her husband has ignored a protection order which
barred him from physically, verbally and emotionally abusing Lettie and has
continued being abusive.
Lettie said: “He insulted me saying I’m a useless, stupid
woman who does not know anything and told me to return to my parents together
with my children.
“He told me to remove all my belongings from our bedroom
saying ‘hamba eSouth Africa uyothengisa izibunu zakho (go and sell your
“buttocks” in South Africa) to support the children since I cannot do
anything’.”
“My husband always shouts at me thereby violating the
Protection order which was granted in my favour on 20 November 2020,”she told
the court. Lettie also revealed that her hubby has since chucked her out of
their matrimonial bedroom.
“He chucked me out of our bedroom, I now sleep with our
children in their spare bedroom. He always tells me to return to South Africa
with the kids,” she said.
She reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest
of her hubby. Menias appeared before magistrate Amanda Ndlovu at the Tredgold
magistrates’ court. He was facing a physical abuse charge.
He denied the charge. He was remanded in custody to 04 January
2021 for commencement of trial. Hardlife Mhaka prosecuted. B Metro
