MAN NABBED FOR STEALING 11 CATTLE

A Lower Gweru man from Maboleni Village has been arrested for allegedly stealing 11 head of cattle from a fellow villager worth over $374 000.

A manhunt has since been launched for his suspected accomplice who fled through an open window when police were about to arrest them.

This was heard during the appearance of Doubt Mloyi yesterday before Gweru provincial magistrate Mr Edwin Marecha facing 11 counts of stock theft.

Mloyi and Asherman Masamba were allegedly caught slaughtering two of the cattle before the latter fled after the pair had been cornered.

Police recovered two carcasses from Mloyi’s homestead. Mloyi was remanded in custody to December 31 after he requested to be given time to look for a lawyer.

It is the State case that on February 8 at around 9AM, the complainant released his cattle to a grazing area and left them unattended.

At around 5PM, the court heard, the complainant went back to the grazing area where he had released his cattle and discovered that 11 beasts were missing.

On February 16, police officers at Maboleni station received information that Mloyi and Masamba were allegedly slaughtering two cattle which were suspected to have been stolen.

Working with that information, the police and some villagers allegedly proceeded to Mloyi’s homestead.

From a distance, the court heard the two accused persons were allegedly seen putting the carcasses of the two cattle into a scotch cart before heading for Mloyi’s bedroom.

The court heard that Mloyi and Masamba had entered the bedroom with the carcasses. The police then entered the bedroom with the intention of arresting them.

The court heard that Masamba opened a window before jumping out and fled from the scene. Mloyi was allegedly caught while trying to escape using the same window.

The complainant arrived at the scene and identified the carcasses as those of his stolen cattle. Chronicle