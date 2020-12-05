MAN KILLS NEPHEW, COOKS HEAD

A MAN here reportedly killed his eight-year-old nephew, dismembered the head and cooked it.

The 22-year-old suspect from Matova Village near Gokomere Mission under Chief Zimuto ,was found by alert neighbours stewing the boy’s head in a pot after barricading himself inside his hut.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the juvenile’s torso wasfound stashed in a nearby shallow pool.

“We will release the name of the suspect and the deceased tomorrow (today) but the suspect is in police custody and investigations are underway to determine his mental state,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“He was found cooking the boy’s head in a kitchen hut, while the remaining parts of the body were recovered in a shallow pool, wrapped in a mosquito net.

“Investigations are underway.” According to sources, the incident occurred when the boy, who was in Grade 2 at Matova Primary School, sought shelter from the heavy rains at his uncle’s home on Friday. The suspect is alleged to have killed the boy before cutting off his head.

A search for the boy yesterday morning led to the recovery of his head after a relative forced hisway into the suspect’s kitchen where he had locked himself from inside. Sunday Mail