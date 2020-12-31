MAI TITI MURDER : THE DETAILS



Comedienne Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai Titi, was back in court yesterday in the matter she is accusing her former friend of plotting to murder her.

Murata’s former friend Kristle Smasher appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga for routine remand pending indicts from the High Court where the matter will be heard.

On the last appearance it was established that the matter was lacking in evidence and further investigations are being conducted.

Murata was in company of her husband, Charles Obina at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Allegations are that on September 28 at around 6am, Murata was not feeling well when her personal assistant Morepower Masimba Gombe phoned Smasher to go to Murata’s house and ferry her to the hospital.

The court heard that on the same day later that morning, Smasher took Murata to a local hospital where she was treated and proceeded to the bank where Murata intended to withdraw some money.

Murata reportedly withdrew US$6000 then Smasher drove her back home so that she could rest and when they got to the house, Smasher, Gombe and Patricia Jeke were sent by Murata to go to Mt Hampden Children’s Home to donate chickens.

On their way along Lomagundi Road, Smasher reportedly told Gombe that he was just Mai TTs puppet and was just being used for nothing as Murata was a moving grave who can die any moment and added that if he was clever he would take all the money and use a pillow to suffocate her to die in her sleep, the court heard.

Jeke reportedly then asked why Smasher had all that hatred since she was regarded to be a close friend and she said she uses people for nothing and when Gombe and Jeke returned home, they advised Murata of what had been said by Smasher prompting her to file a police report leading to her arrest. H Metro