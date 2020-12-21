skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 21 December 2020
MAGISTRATE WHO FINED MAN BUST WITH 5KG OF COCAINE ARRESTED
Monday, December 21, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
AFM PASTOR WEDS SECRETARY FOUR MONTHS AFTER WIFE'S DEATH
Already divided by internal politics, the Apostolic Faith Mission was at the weekend torn into more factions after a senior pastor wedded a ...
SCHOOL HEAD DIES OF COVID-19
Roman Catholic run Mukaro High School headmistress Pauline Dzapasi has succumbed to Covid-19. Details are still sketchy but The Masvingo Mir...
MAN KILLS STEPDAUGHTER (3) FOR DISTURBING ROMP
file pic A Beitbridge man is wanted by Police after he allegedly hit and killed his three-year-old stepdaughter for disturbing him during fo...
GRINGO ESTATE : SA-BASED WIFE SPEAKS
Do they not always say, those who have died have rested, (vakafa vakazorora)? That however, sounds hollow in the case of many a cast, in...
NATIONAL DRESS LAUNCHED IN PICS
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment