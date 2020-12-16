JUDGE BLOCKED OVER JUDGEMENT

Zimbabwean judge Happias Zhou was blocked from sitting on an international legal panel as punishment over a judgement which invalidated the 2018 conversion of United States dollar balances to RTGS ordered by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, ZimLive has learnt.
Zhou was in the running to become one of seven members of
the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea when his nomination was
withdrawn without his knowledge, legal sources said.
“Just a month after his bond note judgement, the government
surreptitiously withdrew his candidature. He was never consulted. This is a
most blatant attack on judicial independence,” the source said, declining to be
named for professional reasons.
Judicial Service Commission spokesperson Rumbidzai Takawira
has not responded to written questions sent weeks ago, despite acknowledging
receiving them.
The States Parties to the UN Convention on the Law of the
Sea elected six members to the Tribunal in August, with the seventh seat to be
contested. It was announced at the time that “the candidacy of Happias Zhou of
Zimbabwe was withdrawn before voting.”
Documents seen by ZimLive show that on July 3, the
registrar of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea received by
email a note verbal from the Permanent Mission of Zimbabwe at the United
Nations.
The note stated: “The Permanent Mission of the Republic of
Zimbabwe wishes to advise the registrar of the International Tribunal for the
Law of the Sea that the government of the Republic of Zimbabwe has decided to
withdraw the candidature to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea
for elections scheduled for September in New York.”
No reasons were provided. Legal sources familiar with the
development say it was punishment for Zhou’s judgement, which the government is
appealing. “We criticise judges all the time but never take time to consider
their struggles,” the source said.
“The more independent ones take forever to get their
vehicles of service. They don’t go on international trips and have their
participation on these tribunals blocked. It’s all about control.” — ZimLive
0 comments:
Post a comment