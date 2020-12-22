INFANT FALLS INTO A BUCKET, DIES IN BYO

An eight month old infant died on Monday morning, after falling into a bucket full of water which had been placed on the side of the bed by the mother.

The 22-year-old mother, whose name was not provided, left the child sleeping in the bedroom at their home in Mahatshula suburb in Bulawayo and went outside.

When she came back she discovered that the child had fallen into the bucket and she tried to render first aid but it was too late.

A report was made at Queenspark police station and the remains of the baby were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary for a postmortem.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and urged people to remove dangerous objects around children.

“Such cases are always happening and some parents do not take heed of warnings from the police or any other avenue. We are so much worried that are campaigns are going to waste. It is better to learn from someone`s mistake than your own,” said Inspector Ncube.

Due to the ongoing water crisis in Bulawayo, residents have resorted to storing large amounts of water in buckets and other containers. cite.org.zw