I'M SURVIVING ON ONE LUNG, SAYS MUPFUMIRA

Former minister Prisca Mupfumira’s bid to have her two passports released flopped on Wednesday after the presiding magistrate ruled that there were no new circumstances that warranted the release of her passport.
Mupfumira sought to have her diplomatic passport as well as
her normal passport that has her UK visa released to allow unconditionally her
to travel to South Africa for medical treatment because she is surviving on one
lung after a surgery that was done in 1987.
She was also seeking to have her reporting conditions from
twice a week. Delivering his ruling, magistrate Ngoni Nduna said when she
applied for bail in September last year at the High Court, she knew that she
had a lung condition and should have contested submitting her passports as she
needed to frequently travel for medical checks.
He also added that the application was not being made in
good faith because she was demanding the release of her ordinary passport which
has her UK visa while claiming that she wanted to travel to South Africa for
medical treatment.
“The medical condition was known on the initial appearance
because the lung was removed over 30 years ago and accused person should have
contested submitting her passport as part of her bail conditions, the
application looks like it is not being made in good faith because she is
demanding the release of both her passports, the diplomatic one which she will
use to get VIP treatment at the airport and the ordinary one which has her UK visa
which becomes questionable.
“Reporting conditions are hereby varied from reporting
twice a week to once every month,” he said.
The State alleged that sometime in 2013 Metbank defaulted
in payment of US$25, 3 million investment loan maturity to NSSA that was
secured with properties worth around US$32 million.
NSSA then took over Metbank properties they held as surety
to a value of US$25, 3 million on a purchase/sale agreement as a result nssa
remained holding Metbank properties worth around US$7 million after sealing the
25.3 million investment loan.
As a result of the default, NSSA classified Metbak as a
high risk client that was not worth trading with and in December 2014 Mupfumira
was appointed minister of Public Service and on December 15, five days after
her appointment she held a meeting with Metbank officials Ozias.
Bvute, Enoch Kamushinda and Belmont Ndebele at the ministry
offices where no minutes were recorded.
On December 16, 2014 Mupfumira and Masoka held another
meeting with then Nssa general manager James Matiza and the Metbank officials
at the ministry offices.
Mupfumira instructed Nssa to financially bail out Metbank
to the tune of US$15 million as it was facing liquidity challenges.
Nssa declined the proposal since Metbank had previously
defaulted in a US$25, 3 million loan advance. Mupfumira disregarded all that
and went to give James Matiza instruction to seriously consider.
Metbank’s loan request and process a loan of US$15million
to settle the bank’s US$5 million depositors credit and US$10 million for use
in housing projects and bring feedback the following day.
However, no minutes on the meeting were recorded. Nssa
resolved to decline the US$15 million loan request after considering Metbank’s
risk status however Mupfumira and Masoka forced Nssa to purchase Metbank
properties worth 4 908 050 that they had not intended to purchase.
She was remanded to appear in court on January 25. H Metro
