I THOUGHT IT WAS MY DECEASED HUSBAND : MAN RAPES GRANNY

A 25-year old man on Tuesday appeared in court accused for raping an 84-year-old woman on several occasions.

The suspect, Erifi Loki of Lumanda Farm was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

The State alleges that from 2019 to December 6 this year, Loki would take advantage of the complainant’s old age and of the fact that she stayed alone and would enter her bedroom and rape her on several occasions.

He ran out of luck on December 6 when he was caught by the complainant’s son leaving her room.

When interviewed, the complainant said she thought it was her deceased husband who was coming to sleep with her that is why she hadn’t filed a report since 2019.

Loki was remanded to appear in court on December 21. Sabastian Mutizirwa represented the State. H Metro