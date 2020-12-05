I KILLED THREE PEOPLE : BUHERA TEEN

VILLAGERS in Muchini area of Buhera South have been left in a state of shock following the gruesome murder of three senior citizens, with a 17-year old boy confessing to having committed the crime.
The senior citizens; one aged 86, his 74-year-old wife and
her 80-year-old sister were allegedly murdered in cold blood at around midnight
on Thursday by the teenager from the same village.
In his confession, the 17-year-old said: “I arrived at
around 11pm from a bar intending to kill them because they killed my parents
when I was still young.
“I only wanted to kill the man because his wife actually
liked me a lot and I do not know why I killed her,” he said.
Buhera South legislator, Cde Joseph Chinotimba who is
related to the deceased, said they are yet to come to terms with loss of three
family members.
“We are shocked as a family because we can’t even begin to
think of what could have gone wrong to this extent of killing three people,
especially for a boy as young as 17,” he said.
Police officer commanding Chipinge District Chief
Superintendent Kennedy Nyaumwe confirmed the incident, saying investigations
were underway. — ZBC.
