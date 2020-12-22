HUNGWE, RUGEJE FACTION, THE MOST VIOLENT DURING POLLS, SAYS GUMBO

The faction rallied behind Trust Mugabe for the position of
Masvingo DCC chairperson but he lost dismally to Tawanda Dube.
The Makwarimbas; including Clemence’s son Phainos, Rugeje
and Hungwe are alleged to have been pushing for a rerun but all was in vain as
the politburo approved the results of all the seven districts of Masvingo
province.
Gumbo told TellZim News that there were some centres in
Masvingo and Chiredzi districts that did not vote and he recommended a re-run
for those centres only.
“Generally, the elections were free and fair though there
were some incidences here and there. There were five centres which failed to
vote in Masvingo district and 17 in Chiredzi district.
“Masvingo district was torn between the people who
supported Trust Mugabe and those who supported Tawanda Dube for the post of
chairperson. It was unfortunate that the Mugabe camp was very violent and at
some point I threatened to disqualify them,” said Gumbo.
“The Mugabe team was always at the provincial command
centre shouting obscenities and I advised them to leave and go to the people.
They chased away a team which had come from Gutu to conduct elections at one
polling centre. The Gutu team ran for their lives and left ballot boxes which
were later collected by the police and brought to us,” Gumbo added.
In Masvingo, there were petitions written by disgruntled
members from Zaka and Masvingo districts who were pushing for a re-run of the
election but the politburo, chaired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since
shut the doors on any possible re-runs in the province.
When contacted for comment over the alleged violence,
Rugeje angrily said TellZim News must get comment from the very people who
aligned him to the Mugabe faction.
“Why are you calling me? I am at home with my family. Get
comment from the person who gave you that story. You are disturbing me I want
to sleep,” said Rugeje when he was contacted for comment around past 7 in the
evening.
Due to the disputed results, sources say that there is now
a fierce rivalry between the Makwarimbas and the Chadzamira factions.
The Makwarimba faction is said to be the one which authored
the re-run narrative saying the people were robbed of their right to
democratically-elect their leadership.
Phainos, who is provincial deputy political commissar, told
TellZim News that there was no factionalism in Masvingo. He said people were
only asking for a chance to participate in free and fair elections.
“All people did was ask for a free and fair elections. Now
they are attacking my person and my father for telling them the truth. All of a
sudden they want to be more Lacoste than others. We know the history of some of
them and they were not there when my father was fighting for Zanu PF,” said
Makwarimba.
He added that such transgressions would cost the party come
2023 elections.
“The scariest thing is to go against Chadzamira but he
should allow his people to decide. I am afraid this will cost the party come
2023 elections. I am just vocal but I will never plot against President
Mnangagwa,” said Makwarimba. TellZim News
