HONDA FIT ROBBERS LUCK RUNS OUT IN HRE

TWO suspected armed robbers, believed to be part of a Harare gang that has been offering lifts to people before robbing them of their cash and valuables have been arrested.

Blessing Kamushanga (26) and Oscar Mhozha (26) were allegedly targeting women in and around the Southerton area were arrested following reports made to the police.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the two were suspected of offering lifts to women in their Honda Fit vehicle around Southerton area and would later rob the victims of handbags, cash and other valuables.“A cellphone and bank cards were recovered. They are expected to appear in court soon. Members of the public who may have fallen victim are urged to come forward,” he said.

During the past few months, police have been warning commuters against boarding unregistered private vehicles at undesignated points as some of these were driven by robbers. The criminals were using Toyota Raum, Spacio, Ipsum and Honda Fit vehicles.

The criminals usually go to undesignated places to pick-up unsuspecting commuters and there will be three to seven occupants in the vehicle who pretend to be in a hurry or to be running away from traffic police officers.

Meanwhile, a white Mazda Demio which was stolen in an armed robbery where US$6 000 cash was also taken in Msasa, Harare on Wednesday has been recovered after being dumped in Chishawasha.

Police have been intensified investigations to identify the six suspects involved in the armed robbery. Herald