GUN TOTTING DAD SHOOTS KIDS

A 47-YEAR-OLD man was arrested on Saturday night after he accidentally shot his three children at his home in Bulawayo.

The man (name withheld) who is from Hope Fountain on the outskirts of Bulawayo, had earlier on fired the same gun to disperse a rowdy crowd at a party he had hosted at his dealership.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the man brandished his weapon and fired a 9MM CZ pistol during the party.

He did not disclose the injuries suffered by the three children but said they were hit by a ricocheting bullet.

“The incident occurred on 28 November where a certain man was holding a party for about 35 people. This was around 11.30PM during a lockdown and people who were partying started fighting,” said Asst Com Nyathi.

He said the man then fired some shots in the air to disperse the crowd and people fled in different directions.

Asst Comm Nyathi said after dispersing the people, the man went to his house and that is where tragedy struck.

“After dispersing the crowd he went home where his children aged four, 12 and 13 stay and he is said to have accidentally pulled the trigger and the bullet ricocheted off the floor thereby injuring the children. The children were rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) and he was arrested,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the man is facing charges of firing a gun and violating Covid-19 regulations.

“This was during and after a party that was being held at 11.30PM, way after curfew time. People are breaking Covid-19 regulations, the issue of social distancing the issue of masks and partying. When police move in people start complaining. It seems that people are not taking the issue of Covid-19 seriously,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. Chronicle