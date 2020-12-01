GUN TOTTING DAD SHOOTS KIDS

A 47-YEAR-OLD man was arrested on Saturday night after he accidentally shot his three children at his home in Bulawayo.
The man (name withheld) who is from Hope Fountain on the
outskirts of Bulawayo, had earlier on fired the same gun to disperse a rowdy
crowd at a party he had hosted at his dealership.
National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said the man brandished his weapon and fired a 9MM CZ pistol during the
party.
He did not disclose the injuries suffered by the three
children but said they were hit by a ricocheting bullet.
“The incident occurred on 28 November where a certain man
was holding a party for about 35 people. This was around 11.30PM during a
lockdown and people who were partying started fighting,” said Asst Com Nyathi.
He said the man then fired some shots in the air to
disperse the crowd and people fled in different directions.
Asst Comm Nyathi said after dispersing the people, the man
went to his house and that is where tragedy struck.
“After dispersing the crowd he went home where his children
aged four, 12 and 13 stay and he is said to have accidentally pulled the
trigger and the bullet ricocheted off the floor thereby injuring the children.
The children were rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) and he was
arrested,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.
He said the man is facing charges of firing a gun and
violating Covid-19 regulations.
“This was during and after a party that was being held at
11.30PM, way after curfew time. People are breaking Covid-19 regulations, the
issue of social distancing the issue of masks and partying. When police move in
people start complaining. It seems that people are not taking the issue of
Covid-19 seriously,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. Chronicle
