GRANDPA JAILED FOR MASQUERADING AS VILLAGE HEAD

Jevias Ruvanda (82) of Majaya Village under Chief Marozva in Bikita has been jailed for an effective nine months for masquerading as a village head.
Ruvanda got the effective jail sentence after ignoring two
court orders that barred him from masquerading as village head and collecting
levy from villagers in the process.
Kumbirai Chisi who is the legitimate village head initiated
court proceedings against Ruvanda on August 1, 2013 which was granted at Bikita
Magistrates Court.
Ruvanda was at it again in February 2019 when he collected
levy purporting to be the village head. He allegedly used Chisi’s folio number
A2/9.
He was ordered to pay a fine but again went on to disregard
the order, posed as the village head and collected levy from the villagers.
Chisi who was represented by Collen Maboke of Ruvengo
Maboke and Company Legal Practitioners then approached Bikita Magistrates Court
seeking a custodial sentence for Ruvanda.
“Respondent does not have any excuse at law for
disregarding the Court order; he does not respect Court orders. The conduct of
respondent is a very clear sign of an unrepentant citizen. This time the court
should jealously guard its orders by imposing a custodial sentence for
deterrent purposes.
“I urge the honourable court to mark its displeasure
against the unlawful conduct of respondent by passing a custodial sentence,”
read Chisi’s affidavit. Masvingo Mirror
