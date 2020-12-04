GRADE 7 PUPIL STABS CLASSMATE TO DEATH

Tragedy struck Mwacheta Primary School in Chipinge on Tuesday when a 15-year-old Grade Seven pupil fatally stabbed his classmate following an altercation.
The incident occurred while the classmates were on their
way from school two days before sitting for their final examinations which
commenced yesterday (Thursday).
Chipinge District Schools Inspector, Mr Richard Gabaza and
district police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Jouwert Kamera, confirmed the
death of Proud Simango.
“Proud was stabbed by another Grade Seven student with the
assistance of his uncle, Tichaona Mabemba,” said Mr Gabaza.
“This sad incident took place while the pupils were on
their way home at around 1pm and about 2,5km from the school premises.
“Among those who witnessed the stabbing was a Grade Six
pupil, Angeline Semwayo, who rushed back to the school to inform the
authorities. The headmaster sent a rescue team, but upon arrival, the
perpetrators had disappeared,” he said.
Mr Gabaza said the rescue team which included the deputy
headmaster was assisted by other pupils to carry the victim into a hired truck.
They were also joined by parents of both the perpetrators
and the victim and rushed Proud to Chipinge District Hospital.
“Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead on arrival
at Chipinge District Hospital. As of Wednesday, Proud’s body was still at the
hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem,” said Mr Gabaza.
Asst Insp Kamera said Mabemba and the 15-year-old Grade
Seven pupil were arrested and are assisting police with investigations.
A teacher at the school, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, said the two pupils had a misunderstanding at school.
He said after school, the suspect teamed up with his uncle
to waylay Proud on his way home.
“When he realised that danger was imminent, Proud took to
his heels. One of the suspects shot him with a catapult on the leg. Proud
stopped running and Mabhemba ordered the juvenile to kill him.
“Without hesitation, the Grade Seven student stabbed Proud
on the ribs. Proud collapsed and bled profusely,” said Asst Insp Kamera. The
SDC chairperson, Mr Paonei Machuwaire, said parents were devastated by the
incident.
“We are dumbfounded. These children should have been
preparing for their exams. Life has been lost unnecessarily. We are sending our
condolences to the Simangos for the loss of their son,” he said. Manica Post
