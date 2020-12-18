GOVT BARS CORRUPT COUNCIL BIGWIGS

GOVERNMENT has barred all council officials currently on bail facing corruption charges from reporting for duty before their cases are concluded.

Councils, particularly Harare, are under siege from law enforcement agents over allegations of corruption.

Several directors in Harare, including town clerk Hosea Chisango, finance director Tendai Kwenda, human resources director Cainos Chingombe, housing director Admore Nhekairo and several officials are facing corruption charges and the order by government effectively bars them from attending to their duties.

It emerged that some of them had been reporting for duty despite facing graft charges.

In a letter by Harare provincial development co-ordinator Tafadzwa Muguti addressed to acting town clerks for Harare, Epworth, Ruwa and Chitungwiza stated that those who remained defiant will face the full wrath of the law.

“Please, be advised that employees who are currently out on bail should not be allowed back at work until investigations and their cases are concluded at the courts,” the letter dated December 3, read in part.

Muguti said there was growing concern that those accused of graft were reporting for duty in most councils around Harare and “interfering with State witnesses” in some cases.

“We note with concern that employees currently out on bail are colluding with some council officials to be reinstated or elevated to senior positions within councils in order to influence ongoing investigations as well as intimidate other staff members from testifying and co-operating with investigations.

“We are also seriously concerned that promotions were being awarded to the same employees as a reward for protecting their interests. I, therefore, urge all councils to please respect all ongoing investigations and desist from moving staff around as a way of hiding corrupt activities.” he added.

The letter was copied to Local Government minister July Moyo, Harare Provincial Affairs minister Oliver Chidawu and the Special Anti-Corruption Unit.

Muguti said government will not hesitate to engage law enforcement agents to deal with the culprits. Newsday