GOVT BARS CORRUPT COUNCIL BIGWIGS

GOVERNMENT has barred all council officials currently on bail facing corruption charges from reporting for duty before their cases are concluded.
Councils, particularly Harare, are under siege from law
enforcement agents over allegations of corruption.
Several directors in Harare, including town clerk Hosea
Chisango, finance director Tendai Kwenda, human resources director Cainos
Chingombe, housing director Admore Nhekairo and several officials are facing
corruption charges and the order by government effectively bars them from
attending to their duties.
It emerged that some of them had been reporting for duty
despite facing graft charges.
In a letter by Harare provincial development co-ordinator
Tafadzwa Muguti addressed to acting town clerks for Harare, Epworth, Ruwa and
Chitungwiza stated that those who remained defiant will face the full wrath of
the law.
“Please, be advised that employees who are currently out on
bail should not be allowed back at work until investigations and their cases
are concluded at the courts,” the letter dated December 3, read in part.
Muguti said there was growing concern that those accused of
graft were reporting for duty in most councils around Harare and “interfering
with State witnesses” in some cases.
“We note with concern that employees currently out on bail
are colluding with some council officials to be reinstated or elevated to
senior positions within councils in order to influence ongoing investigations
as well as intimidate other staff members from testifying and co-operating with
investigations.
“We are also seriously concerned that promotions were being
awarded to the same employees as a reward for protecting their interests. I,
therefore, urge all councils to please respect all ongoing investigations and
desist from moving staff around as a way of hiding corrupt activities.” he
added.
The letter was copied to Local Government minister July
Moyo, Harare Provincial Affairs minister Oliver Chidawu and the Special
Anti-Corruption Unit.
Muguti said government will not hesitate to engage law
enforcement agents to deal with the culprits. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment