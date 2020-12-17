GANG STUMBLES ON BUSH ROMP, STABS MAN

A MAN who was caught kissing his girlfriend in the bush must be regretting not finding a proper place to make love as he was stabbed and robbed by two unknown men.
A dark cloud fell over Xolani Msipa (43) while he was
caressing and kissing his girlfriend at a bushy area in Cowdray Park last week
at around 8.30pm. A neighbour to Xolani who preferred not to be named said his
girlfriend was spared.
“They caught them kissing and fondling each other in a
bushy area. They demanded cash but he told them he did not have anything on
him. After that they searched him and took his cellphone and hat. But they did
not beat up his girlfriend,” said the neighbour.
Feeling that they had not inflicted much pain to him, one
of the vicious men stabbed him in the abdomen.
“One of the guys made a flimsy accusation against him at
the height of it ,stabbed him in the stomach and left him wailing for help in
the bush. A good Samaritan heard the cries and approached the scene and found
him lying in a pool of blood, he then notified police,” said the neighbour.
A source close to investigations said police officers
phoned an ambulance which came and ferried him to hospital.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube
confirmed: “We are investigating a case of attempted murder which occurred at
Cowdray Park where two unknown men stabbed and robbed Xolani Msipa after
finding him in a bush with a woman.
Areas around Sign Post and Hawkflight in Cowdray Park are
crime hotspots as evidenced by a high number of rape and robbery cases. We urge
members of the public to abide by the law and regulations. Illegal activities
taking place in Cowdray Park are a cause for concern.” B Metro
