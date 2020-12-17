GANG STUMBLES ON BUSH ROMP, STABS MAN

A MAN who was caught kissing his girlfriend in the bush must be regretting not finding a proper place to make love as he was stabbed and robbed by two unknown men.

A dark cloud fell over Xolani Msipa (43) while he was caressing and kissing his girlfriend at a bushy area in Cowdray Park last week at around 8.30pm. A neighbour to Xolani who preferred not to be named said his girlfriend was spared.

“They caught them kissing and fondling each other in a bushy area. They demanded cash but he told them he did not have anything on him. After that they searched him and took his cellphone and hat. But they did not beat up his girlfriend,” said the neighbour.

Feeling that they had not inflicted much pain to him, one of the vicious men stabbed him in the abdomen.

“One of the guys made a flimsy accusation against him at the height of it ,stabbed him in the stomach and left him wailing for help in the bush. A good Samaritan heard the cries and approached the scene and found him lying in a pool of blood, he then notified police,” said the neighbour.

A source close to investigations said police officers phoned an ambulance which came and ferried him to hospital.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed: “We are investigating a case of attempted murder which occurred at Cowdray Park where two unknown men stabbed and robbed Xolani Msipa after finding him in a bush with a woman.

Areas around Sign Post and Hawkflight in Cowdray Park are crime hotspots as evidenced by a high number of rape and robbery cases. We urge members of the public to abide by the law and regulations. Illegal activities taking place in Cowdray Park are a cause for concern.” B Metro