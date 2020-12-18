FIRST LADY TO LAUNCH NATIONAL DRESS

ZIMBABWE will tomorrow launch the National Dress of Zimbabwe, an initiative spearheaded by the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa.
In a statement, Amai Mnangagwa said tomorrow the nation
will witness an outcome of efforts made by different Zimbabweans in pursuit of
having a national identity.
The statement was read on her behalf by Women Affairs,
Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister, Dr Sithembiso
Nyoni, in Harare yesterday.
“On Saturday December 19, 2020, at 10am, we will witness an
outcome of efforts made by different Zimbabweans in the quest to have a
national identity, to come up with the designs for our national fabric.
Consultations with different sectors including Government
Ministers, artistes, historians, traditional leaders, chiefs’ wives,
researchers and academics took place.
“The role I played as First Lady of Zimbabwe was to ensure
inclusivity that no ethnic or other groups were left behind. I am sure that
after this, we will see academic gowns, chiefs and Parliament robes. The launch
on Saturday will be a beginning, not an end.
“With creativity we have in our people, I know that
improvements will continue to be made as this is an important symbol in the
preservation of our values and cultural heritage, further creating unity among
our people.”
The First Lady said she is glad that Zimbabwe will not be
known or introduced by word of mouth alone, but also through a national attire.
She thanked designers who came all over the country to showcase their
initiatives and skills.
“I want to thank them, some have spent sleepless nights in
the selection of patterns, designs and eventually apparel. I also want to thank
the Government of Zimbabwe, development partners and all other stakeholders.
“I would thank in particular, the Ministry of Women
Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development for coordinating
all these efforts,” she said.
The search for the national dress started in 2005, but did
not yield any results, prompting Amai Mnangagwa to take it upon herself to
ensure the programme succeeded.
Earlier this year, designers were then tasked to come up
with a national dress whose features included the Zimbabwe Bird, chiffons and
the flag that would be appropriate for all occasions and make people feel
proudly Zimbabwean. Herald
