FAMILY OF THREE PERISH IN CRASH

A MAN, his wife and son died on the spot after a vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Mbalabala along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.
Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson,
Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the accident which occurred on Saturday at
around 3PM at the 66-kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.
She said Mbuso Moyo (55) was travelling with his wife
Patience Ncube (40) and 13-year-old son Mpumuzi when he lost control of his
vehicle and it encroached onto the lane of oncoming traffic.
“I can confirm a fatal road accident which occurred at
Mbalabala area along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road where three people died on
the spot. Mbuso Moyo was driving a Toyota twin cab along the said road headed
towards Gwanda.
“When he got to the 66-kilometre peg, he lost control of
the vehicle and encroached onto the oncoming traffic lane where a Hodo Sino
Truck was approaching headed for Bulawayo.
“The driver of the truck moved to the extreme left side of
his lane in order to avoid the vehicle but without luck, which resulted in a
head on collision. Moyo, his wife and child died on the spot and their bodies
were taken to Filabusi District Hospital mortuary,” she said.
Insp Mangena said preliminary investigations had shown that
the cause of the accident was speeding. She urged motorists to adhere to road
regulations and exercise extreme caution when travelling along roads especially
during the rainy season.
“We urge motorists to observe road regulations and exercise
extreme caution in order to avoid loss of life. Especially now that we are in
the rainy season where roads will be slippery and vision will be blurred,
drivers have to be very cautious and where necessary they would rather park
their vehicles until it’s conducive for them to drive,” she said.
Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo are investigating a traffic
accident which occurred on Monday where a pedestrian died on the spot. The
accident occurred in North End opposite house number 15 Queens Road at 8.30AM.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube who
confirmed the incident yesterday said the victim, whose name has been withheld
because her next of kin is yet to be informed, sustained severe head injuries.
“Kudzaishe Blessing Chinyakuza, a male adult aged 24 years,
was driving a Nissan Bluebird along Queens Road due north with no passengers on
board. A female adult aged 49 years residing in North End Bulawayo was walking
along the road due north,” said Insp Ncube.
“Circumstances are that Chinyakuza hit the woman when he
lost control of the motor vehicle, which veered off to the left side of the
road and hit a precast wall at House Number 13 Heany Road North End, Bulawayo.”
Insp Ncube said the woman’s body was taken to United
Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary for post-mortem.
“The cause of the accident was due to excessive speeding
and investigations are in progress under Bulawayo Central Traffic department.
“We appeal to motorists to be considerate while behind the
steering, roads are slippery during this period and there are high chances of
one losing control of the vehicle and putting lives of other road users at
risk,” said Insp Ncube. Chronicle
