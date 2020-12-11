EXCELLENCE AWARDS FOR ED MINISTERS





Top Government officials yesterday received awards for their contribution to the development of the nation in the eighth edition of the Zimbabwe Business Awards (ZBA).

The awards, run by the Zimbabwe Business Awards Council, are a celebration of excellence, inspiration and success that recognise business people and leaders across industry and commerce.

The awards were held under the theme: “Young people and Women, a reflection of the new business normal while embracing a corrupt free economy and practising good corporate governance”.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi received a special tribute award, named the Zimbabwe National Honorary Business and Community Leadership Excellence Award of the Decade.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Minister Monica Mutsvangwa received the Zimbabwe National Women’s Media Gender, Business and Communication Leadership Excellence Award, while Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri received the Zimbabwe Top Business Leadership Excellence for Peace, Humanity and Community Development of the Year Award.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri commended Mr Enrico Maverick for organising the awards. “I am humbly honoured to receive the award.

“I owe it all to my dear comrades that I struggled with through a very odious journey which started at the humble age of 16 in Mozambique when women fought side-by-side with men,” she said.

She paid tribute to those who suffered during the liberation struggle to liberate the nation.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri praised President Mnangagwa for coming up with legislation to liberate and empower women economically.

Minister Mutsvangwa dedicated her award to women and young people who were working hard to feed their families and contributing towards the well-being of the nation.

“Today, I am proud to be standing among giants who have walked this path before me and who have shown with their achievements that there is no limit to what women and young people can accomplish if they believe in themselves.

“Allow me to humbly thank His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, President Dr E.D Mnangagwa for believing in women and giving us an opportunity to share in the leadership of the country as a sizeable number hold portfolios in his Cabinet.”

She urged young women and girls to pursue their dreams despite their backgrounds and said they would make it if they persevered.

In a speech read on his behalf by Minister Muchinguri Kashiri, VP Mohadi said the theme was particularly relevant when Zimbabwe was courting both foreign and local investors for business in the country under the theme that Zimbabwe is Open to Business.

“Indeed, a culture of good corporate governance and zero tolerance to corruption in both private and public sectors is crucial for sustainable economic development.

“As Government we have shown commitment through the ongoing initiatives to improve the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe by modernising our laws and aligning them so as to call upon the private sector to complement Government efforts in the fight against corruption and poor corporate governance. We all have collective responsibility to promote the Zimbabwe brand and make the country a safe destination for investment.

“As Government, we have legislated anti-corruption laws in Zimbabwe and established an anti-corruption commission which is testimony of the commitment to fight the vice.” Some of the people who received awards include Dr Solomon Guramatunhu, musician Gemma Griffiths and several companies including the RBZ and Zimbabwe defence University. Herald