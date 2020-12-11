EXCELLENCE AWARDS FOR ED MINISTERS

The awards, run by the Zimbabwe Business Awards Council,
are a celebration of excellence, inspiration and success that recognise
business people and leaders across industry and commerce.
The awards were held under the theme: “Young people and
Women, a reflection of the new business normal while embracing a corrupt free
economy and practising good corporate governance”.
Vice President Kembo Mohadi received a special tribute
award, named the Zimbabwe National Honorary Business and Community Leadership
Excellence Award of the Decade.
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Minister Monica Mutsvangwa
received the Zimbabwe National Women’s Media Gender, Business and Communication
Leadership Excellence Award, while Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister
Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri received the Zimbabwe Top Business Leadership
Excellence for Peace, Humanity and Community Development of the Year Award.
Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri commended Mr Enrico Maverick
for organising the awards. “I am humbly honoured to receive the award.
“I owe it all to my dear comrades that I struggled with
through a very odious journey which started at the humble age of 16 in
Mozambique when women fought side-by-side with men,” she said.
She paid tribute to those who suffered during the
liberation struggle to liberate the nation.
Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri praised President Mnangagwa for
coming up with legislation to liberate and empower women economically.
Minister Mutsvangwa dedicated her award to women and young
people who were working hard to feed their families and contributing towards
the well-being of the nation.
“Today, I am proud to be standing among giants who have
walked this path before me and who have shown with their achievements that
there is no limit to what women and young people can accomplish if they believe
in themselves.
“Allow me to humbly thank His Excellency the President of
the Republic of Zimbabwe, President Dr E.D Mnangagwa for believing in women and
giving us an opportunity to share in the leadership of the country as a
sizeable number hold portfolios in his Cabinet.”
She urged young women and girls to pursue their dreams
despite their backgrounds and said they would make it if they persevered.
In a speech read on his behalf by Minister Muchinguri
Kashiri, VP Mohadi said the theme was particularly relevant when Zimbabwe was
courting both foreign and local investors for business in the country under the
theme that Zimbabwe is Open to Business.
“Indeed, a culture of good corporate governance and zero
tolerance to corruption in both private and public sectors is crucial for
sustainable economic development.
“As Government we have shown commitment through the ongoing
initiatives to improve the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe by modernising
our laws and aligning them so as to call upon the private sector to complement
Government efforts in the fight against corruption and poor corporate governance.
We all have collective responsibility to promote the Zimbabwe brand and make
the country a safe destination for investment.
“As Government, we have legislated anti-corruption laws in
Zimbabwe and established an anti-corruption commission which is testimony of
the commitment to fight the vice.” Some of the people who received awards
include Dr Solomon Guramatunhu, musician Gemma Griffiths and several companies
including the RBZ and Zimbabwe defence University. Herald
