ELECTIONS PROGRESSING WELL : MUCHINGURI-KASHIRI

THE ZANU PF District Coordinating Committees’ (DCC) election process currently underway in the remaining eight non-metropolitan provinces is now 80 percent complete, the party’s national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.
The revolutionary party is holding DCC elections in the
eight provinces as part of its restructuring exercise and enhancing
coordination ahead of 2023 elections.
The party has already put DCC structures in Harare and
Bulawayo, with the restructuring of the two metropolitan provinces already
underway.
Giving an update on DCC election process early this
morning, Cde Muchinguri said the party has been closely monitoring progress so
far achieved towards the holding of DCC elections across the board.
“The DCC election process has progressed well and have
achieved 80 percent completion without any major incidences of violence,
intimidation, and indiscipline. Notably, Mashonaland Central province performed
above board with no adverse reports brought to the attention of the National
Command Centre,” said Cde Muchinguri.
In some areas, the DCC election process was delayed due to
some logistical challenges resulting from the heavy rains that fell.
Further, Cde Muchinguri said: “Whilst, we recognise the positive
results on the ground, we acknowledge challenges with regards to delays in the
distribution of ballot papers and boxes, inequitable distribution of ballot
papers, and shortage of presiding officers.
“In some areas, we experienced an overwhelming voter
turnout, thus constraining logistical resources. However, this was timeously
addressed.”
Cde was flanked by the party’s Secretary for Security Cde
Lovemore Matuke and director in the department of Administration Dr Henry
Mushonga.
Meanwhile, a minute of silence was observed in honour of
the ZBC Diplomatic Correspondent Janet Munyaka (48), who succumbed to Covid-19
at St Anne’s Hospital in Harare. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment