ELECTIONS EXPOSE ZANU PF ROT

The chaos that characterised Zanu PF polls has revealed that the ruling party is still struggling for cohesion three years after its long-time ruler Robert Mugabe was toppled in a coup, analysts have said.
Zanu PF held the largely chaotic polls as part of efforts
to resuscitate its moribund district coordinating committees (DCCs) over a week
ago.
The DDCs were disbanded by the late Mugabe in 2012 as the
jostling to succeed him between factions linked to his then deputies Emmerson
Mnangagwa and Joice Mujuru intensified.
Mnangagwa eventually succeeded the octogenarian after the
military toppled him in November 2017 and the former VP has been trying to
strengthen his grip on the faction-riddled party.
The DCC polls were marred by rampant rigging, factionalism
and violence. Ballot papers were burnt in certain areas while candidates
accused of belonging to a faction that was aligned to Mugabe in his last days
in power known as G40 were prevented from taking part in the polls.
In Nyanga, Manicaland province, one of the candidates,
Moses Gutu, was arrested for destroying ballot papers and insulting a polling
officer.
In Goromonzi district, Mashonaland East province,
candidates said they were threatened by some senior party officials along
factional lines and labelled G40 or Gamatox and not wanted by Mnangagwa.
Gamatox was a faction that favoured Mujuru to take over
from Mugabe ahead of Mnangagwa before they were expelled from Zanu PF together
with their leader in 2013.
Some of the disgruntled candidates in the new DCC elections
said they were intimidated and their supporters ended up either snubbing the
polls or voting for candidates they were told were allegedly wanted by
Mnangagwa.
“Some candidates were not allowed to stand, labelled either
G40 or having been independent candidates before,” said a candidate from
Goromonzi.
“The best two candidates for chairmanship and women affairs
were Boniface Mutize and Beatrice Nyamupinga, who were labelled G40 and disqualified
from participating in the elections.
“At counting, youth affairs and women affairs should have a
maximum of 40 votes per district or station, but you had someone getting 79
votes. “No disregard of voters will surpass this.”
Acting Zanu PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said it was
premature for him to comment on the polls.
“I will not comment right now because the process is still
underway,” Chinamasa said yesterday.
“When it is finalised we will give you a press statement.” But
political analyst George Makoni said it was clear that the elections were
characterised by vote-buying, imposition of candidates and intimidation.
“The elections also showed an ugly scene of factionalism in
Zanu PF and a lot of hate speech was very common with some being labelled G40s
and Gamatox.
“Again marginalised groups, including women and people with disabilities, failed to make it into the DCCs.” University of Zimbabwe political science lecturer Tawanda Zinyama said while there was a semblance of democracy in Zanu PF, it failed the fundamental tests.
“But what we need to understand is that this is guided
democracy, which is grounded in Marxism-Leninism where the thinking is that
centralised democracy is the way to go,” Zinyama said.
“You don’t behave the way you want, which is why you see
the national political commissar Victor Matemadanda continuously saying we have
G40 remnants, which means if somebody is popular in a district and has high
chances of winning and is deemed to be someone who is not toeing the party line
as defined by the leaders, you are likely to be labelled so that you can be
disqualified no matter how popular you are in that particular district.
“So at the end of the day, it defeats the proper
functioning of an internal democracy. So I will say it is cosmetic
window-dressing. It reflects on the existence of fractures in the party. There
is no unity at all.”
University of Zimbabwe political scientist Eldred
Masunungure said while only violence was lacking this time around, there were
reports of rigging and other allegations. ‘This now appears to be a staple food
in Zanu PF,” Masunungure said.
“They are a reflection of Zanu PF factionalism and the
party appears to thrive on factionalism. “It is a paradox but it seems
factionalism makes the party robust and these are permanent features in Zanu
PF,” he said.
ZBC journalist Reuben Barwe, businesswoman Sharon Mugabe
and former presidential aspirant Shakespeare Maya were some of the notable figures
to win in the elections.
Standard
0 comments:
Post a comment