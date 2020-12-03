ED TALKS : WHAT SIKHALA SAID

FIREBRAND opposition grandee, Job “Wiwa” Sikhala, has joined other MDC bigwigs in calling for dialogue with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF, to end the country’s myriad challenges.
Speaking to the Daily News in an exclusive interview
yesterday, the larger-than-life Zengeza West legislator said this new position
was not a climbdown from his hawkish previous stance towards Mnangagwa, the
government and Zanu PF.
Instead, the MDC Alliance deputy national chairperson said,
the continuing suffering of ordinary Zimbabweans demanded a change of tack,
including a “necessary” holding of national talks with Mnangagwa to move
Zimbabwe forward comes as Sikhala is facing trial for allegedly inciting public
violence, following his participation in the foiled July 31 anti-government
protests.
It also comes as Nelson Chamisa and the MDC Alliance have
refused to join the Political Actors Dialogue — a platform where Mnangagwa
regularly holds meetings with leaders of fringe opposition parties who
contested him in the 2018 elections.
In his surprise but welcome call, Sikhala told the Daily
News yesterday that it was becoming increasingly difficult to sustain a
position of not engaging Mnangagwa, in light of the worsening economic pain of
ordinary Zimbabweans.
“National consensus is critical at this juncture. The
nation is bleeding. We all need to put our heads together and deal with the
situation.
“Poverty knows no political colour. It consumes everyone no
matter which political party you belong to. The urgency of our national
challenges and crisis needs all of us to put our heads together as a people.
“You might be a hired goon to beat or kill people, but deep
down in your heart you know that the time is up for a change of attitude,”
Sikhala told the Daily News.
This is a major departure from the hawkish stance that
Sikhala harboured a few months ago, when he played a part in mobilising for the
thwarted July 31 protests against Mnangagwa and the government — over claims of
rampant public sector corruption.
Then, Sikhala and Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob
Ngarivhume became the main faces of the foiled mass action.
The burly
lawyer-cum-politician subsequently went into hiding as security agents hunted
for him, before he was captured by police while allegedly hiding in a ceiling
at a house in Harare’s Tynwald South suburb.
However, Sikhala dismissed the notion yesterday that he was
making a dramatic Uturn on his combative previous stance.
“Conforming to the expectations of our people is not
radicalism. It’s propelling their wish to the top. The people’s needs only come
via united action, what is called citizen convergence,” he said.
Asked about the pre-dialogue conditions which have been set
by both Zanu PF and the MDC Alliance, Sikhala retorted: “There are no
conditions more important than the people’s freedom”.
This comes after Sikhala warned Chamisa in October this
year not to think that his popularity would guarantee him becoming Zimbabwe’s
next leader. Then, he also told Chamisa that history was replete with popular
politicians who later failed to land the number one job in national politics —
including the late and much-loved Morgan Tsvangirai, who died in February 2018
without having led Zimbabwe.
Addressing mourners at the funeral of MDC Alliance MP Anna
Muyambo in Chitungwiza, Sikhala told Chamisa at the time that unpopular leaders
often became State presidents because of their grit and decisiveness.
“We have lost several party stalwarts since we began this
journey. We cannot all perish before we reach our destination … What I have
noticed is that popularity alone is not the way to get State power.
“I remember Daniel arap Moi in Kenya when he took over
after Jomo Kenyatta’s death and was supposed to be a transitional leader for
just six months, but clung to power for 24 years,” Sikhala said amid clapping
and ululation from the gathered crowd.
“I also remember that Patrice Lumumba was the most popular
leader of the liberation struggle in Africa, but an unpopular Mobutu Sese Seko
took charge of Zaire (now DRC) for over 30 years.
“The late (former president) Robert Mugabe was probably the
most unpopular leader since the history of mankind and Morgan Tsvangirai was
the most popular leader since the advent of politics, yet he died before he
took State power,” Sikhala further told animated party supporters.
He also said despite Chamisa and the MDC Alliance
commanding significant support in the country, State power remained a mirage
for them.
“We have 2,6 million votes, meaning that our president and
the party are the most popular brands in the politics of this country, but we
are not in power.
“Mnangagwa cannot be voted for by a donkey, yet he is in
charge. Khupe is hated by dogs and reptiles, yet she is in power.
“So, power is being controlled by the unpopular, while the
popular ones are not in power. So, what is the formula, strategy and plan to
translate our popularity into political power?
“If we are not going to find a strategy to unpack that
equation, all the leaders — including president Chamisa and me — are also going
to die popular, but without taking over power,” the combative politician also
warned.
“Let us think hard on how we are going to solve that
equation. The time has been too long … let us finish this off,” Sikhala added.
Both Mnangagwa and Chamisa have previously said they were
committed to dialogue, although nothing concrete has happened — primarily
because of differences over the form and platform on which the talks should
take place.
On his part, Mnangagwa has been consistent that any talks
with Chamisa should be held under Polad. But Chamisa has ruled out joining the
platform — demanding, instead, direct dialogue with the president. This also
comes as Chamisa has been involved in a hammer and tongs tussle with the
interim leader of the MDC, Thokozani Khupe, for control of the country’s largest
opposition party.
The mindless bloodletting has since put paid to meaningful engagement with Mnangagwa and Zanu PF – with Khupe and her lieutenants recently saying they wanted to join hands with the 78-year-old Zimbabwean leader to form another government of national unity (GNU). Daily News
