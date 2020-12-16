DON'T USE SOCIAL MEDIA : ED WARNS POLL LOSERS

KEY HIGHLIGHTS
🟩The
meeting will receive comprehensive reports on the conduct and outcome of the
District Coordinating Committee
elections.
🟩Commended
election supervisory teams and candidates who ensured the DCC election process
was successful and the peaceful and disciplined campaigns.
🟩The
dcc structures must unite the Party and act as a springboard for
Constitutionalism and strong grassroots mobilisation.
🟩Aggrieved
candidates have the right to air grievances but these rights must be exercised
within the framework of the Party Constitution.
🟩Therefore
members are dissuaded from using the mainline and social media to express their
grievances. Doing so amounts to bringing the name of the Party into disrepute.
🟩As the
revolutionary Party we take honour in hosting the Museum of the Liberation
Struggle and coordinate the efforts
towards advancing the Pan African goal through preservation of our
collective liberation and cultural heritage.
Urged war veterans to take a leading role in the project.
🟩Conferment
of the Freedom of the City status by Victoria Falls council dominated by the
opposition attests that our call for
Unity and oneness among Zimbabweans is taking hold.
🟩My
administration launched the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises to support the
inclusion of women and youth in the mainstream economy.
🟩In
line with the 2nd Republic culture of dialogue, we had the first Annual Indaba
of women councillors drawn from all provinces and there is need to increase
women in decision making positions.
🟩Approval
of amendment to the constitution by cabinet to allow 30 percent quota of women
in local authorities is testimony we are a strong democracy.
🟩Applauded
women and youth as the vanguard of the Party for their continued resolve and
active participation in both Government and Party programmes.
🟩Responsible
departments in both Government and Party must scale up efforts to capacitate
and empower the respective Provincial and District secretaries.
🟩Promising
agricultural season must ensure leadership continues to provide strategic
guidance and support to communities for increased production and productivity.
🟩Fight
against corruption continues full throttle. As a Party we must remain vigilant
at all fronts to eradicate this scourge and social vice.
🟩We
must fight against neo-colonialism and neo-imperialism to establish the basis
and conditions for economic independence
