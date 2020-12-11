skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 11 December 2020
DEMOLITIONS : THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED
Friday, December 11, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
BORDER JUMPER FALLS INTO LIMPOPO RIVER, SWIMS TO SA
BUSINESS nearly came to a standstill at Beitbridge Border Post on Wednesday morning when a suspected illegal migrant slipped and fell into...
I THOUGHT IT WAS MY DECEASED HUSBAND : MAN RAPES GRANNY
A 25-year old man on Tuesday appeared in court accused for raping an 84-year-old woman on several occasions. The suspect, Erifi Loki of ...
MAN FINDS WIFE IN BED WITH NEIGHBOUR, AXES HER TO DEATH
A 55-YEAR-OLD Filabusi man went berserk and allegedly axed his wife (34) to death before committing suicide by drinking a pesticide. Mr Za...
SEIZED HOUSE : THE PIC
ILL CHIWENGA FLIES OUT AGAIN
SPECULATION is rife over the whereabouts of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga amid reports that he was recently airlifted out of the count...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment