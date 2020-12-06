DAD HANGS SELF OVER SON'S STROKE

A 51-YEAR-OLD Muzarabani man hanged himself last week after his son suffered a stroke.

Steven Mafa of Gundura village was found hanging in his hut after he alerted his friends that he wanted to take his own life because he could not accept his son's condition.

Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the incident.

"I can confirm a sudden death in Muzarabani where Mafa committed suicide by hanging after his son suffered a stroke,"Dhewu said.

"Allegations are that the now-deceased was complaining that his son had suffered a stroke and he wanted to take his life as he believed there was no cure for the condition." Standard