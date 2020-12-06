COVID-19 : TRUMP'S LAWYER TESTS POSITIVE

Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted Sunday about the official spearheading his claims of election 'fraud.'

Giuliani, 76, is just the latest person in Trump's circle to test positive for COVID-19, after Trump, the first lady, and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tested positive.

He has traveled the country making Trump's case that the election was 'rigged' and that that it was 'stolen' – even traveling to Pennsylvania hours after a member of his legal team annomunced he had tested positive.