COVID-19 KILLS TWO MORE PEOPLE IN ZIM



ZIMBABWE has recorded two more Covid-19 related deaths and 112 new cases in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of cases to 11 358.

The two deaths were recorded in Manicaland and Masvingo. So far, the total number of people who succumbed to the deadly virus now stands at 309 while the national recovery rate stands at 84,1 percent.

A total of 1 626 PCR tests were conducted on Monday and positivity was 6,9 percent. According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the 112 new cases are local with the highest number of 52 cases reported in Bulawayo followed by Matabeleland South, which had 24 new cases.

The Midlands recorded 14 new cases while Masvingo, Mashonaland West and Harare provinces recorded five cases each. Manicaland recorded four cases while Mashonaland Central has three new cases.

“As of December 14, 2020 Zimbabwe, has now recorded 11 358 confirmed cases, 9 554 recoveries and 309 deaths,” reads the statement.

“One hundred and three new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 84,1percent and active cases are 1 495.”

So far, Bulawayo province has recorded 2 888 cases, 2 244 recoveries, 559 active cases and 85 deaths and Matabeleland South province has recorded 1 193 cases, 959 recoveries, 225 active cases and nine deaths while Matabeleland North has 463 cases, 341 recoveries, 119 active cases and three deaths. Chronicle