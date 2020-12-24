COUPLE IN US$22K HOUSE SALE SCAM

A Chitungwiza couple was on Wednesday arrested for using another couple’s national identification cards to sell their house in Bluffhill.

Barbara Makaya, 40, together with her alleged husband misrepresented herself to a local real estate agent that they were Netsai Patience Garati and Malvern Mupedzi.

The two placed an advert of their intention to sell the house in local newspapers before approaching a real estate agent to market the house for them.

An official from the estate agency told H-Metro that they later discovered that the national identification of the two looked different from their faces leading to the arrest.

“Today we have learnt a lesson that verification of identity particulars is important because this couple submitted national identification of a Zimbabwean couple based in South Africa,” said the official.

“How they managed to access their national identification cards and photocopied them remains worrying considering that their potential buyer nearly lost US$22 000 they wanted to pay as deposit and the remainder by the end of January 2021.

“We checked for the authenticity of their national identity cards with a Facebook page and discovered that their faces were darker than the real names of owners of the house.

“After contacting the real owners and got satisfied that Makaya and her husband wanted to sell someone’s house we lodged a police report against them leading to their arrest,” said the official.

Their victim thanked the real estate agency together with Avondale police for saving them from losing US$22 000.

The two claimed to be a couple and are currently detained at Avondale police station – RRB 4628193.

Meanwhile, two notorious Chitungwiza fraudsters who allegedly sold other people’s land using fake identity cards face arrest on sight after they jumped bail and failed to turn up for their trial on charges of defrauding buyers of US$52 000.

The warrant of arrest for Emmerson Chigonyati (46) and Enoss Gwangwadza (23) was issued by Harare provincial magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti recently after they failed to appear in court for trial.

The duo was out on $5 000 bail each.

It is alleged that sometime in June this year the two connived with two others to defraud home-seekers and they flighted an advert in The Herald for the sale of a Mandara stand which ended up in them duping a Harare man. H Metro