COUNCIL BOSS BUYS PRADO WITH LEVIES

Service and sanitary services around the city of Harare were severely curtailed after a Harare City Council senior executive member transferred US$130,000 belonging to council into his personal account before purchasing a US$119,000 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.
Former Harare City Council Human Capital Director Cainos
Chingombe was arraigned before a Harare magistrates’ court on Monday facing
charges of criminal abuse of duty by a public officer, alternatively theft of
trust property.
It is the State’s case that on the 30th of October 2014,
the accused person working in collusion with executive employees of Harare City
Council transferred money into his personal bank account from the Traditional
Beer Levy account.
The account exists in terms of the Traditional Beer Act. The
Act provides that the levies must only be used for the welfare of the community
and the levy shall only fund the provision of services which include water,
health, education and other relation interventions.
Prosecutors told the court that Chingombe caused the
illegal transfer of US$130,000 from the Traditional Beer Levy Account into his
personal bank account.
He then purchased a Land Cruiser Prado for US$119,000
without the relevant ministerial approval of city council resolution and
pocketed the difference.
He purchased the top of the range vehicle, flouting the
provision of the city of Harare procurement supply chain system which
stipulates that council vehicle procurement exceeding US$10,000 must be
acquired through tender.
The offence came to light when the then minister of Local
Government ordered a compliance audit on city of Harare.
The action of Chingombe is not consistent with his duties
and not in sync with Harare City Council policy directives, prosecutors
alleged.
The court heard that Chingombe chose to prioritise the
fulfilment of personal desires by purchasing a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado ahead
of service delivery resulting in the collapse of sanitary services and critical
essential services around the city of Harare.
This was a clear testimony of abuse of authority, the State
said. Chingombe is currently remanded in custody with his bail hearing
currently on-going at the Harare Magistrates’ Court. Zim Morning Post
0 comments:
Post a comment