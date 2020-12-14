COPS TO DECIDE ON MDC T CONGRESS

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) will decide how the MDC-T’s extraordinary congress set for this weekend will be held after a proposal to have the event held virtually was shot down.
However, police are yet to respond to the application by
the MDC-T to have its extraordinary congress next week to choose a replacement
for the late former party leader Morgan Tsvangirai.
MDC-T acting national chairman Morgen Komichi ruled out a
virtual congress, but said the next step would depend on the police response.
“We are still waiting for the clearance from the police and
the Health and Child Care minister, but we are on course,” Komichi told NewsDay
yesterday.
On virtual voting, Komichi explained: “That is not
possible. It is a technology we cannot manage because people are poor, the
network system is not available all over the country and old people will not
have the chance to vote because of that kind of technology. It is not an option
for us.”
Komichi will face off with Elias Mudzuri, Khupe,
secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora and organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe,
who has since been recalled by the party.
Mudzuri said there were yet to get the register that would
be used for the congress, and he also said virtual elections were not possible.
“We are on course, but the register has not yet been
finalised. We are likely to get problems on that aspect. We want the register
to be clean,” he said.
Mudzuri expressed doubts on whether the venue for the
congress had been secured yet.
Meanwhile, the police have been criticised for blocking the
MDC Alliance campaign in Kwekwe yet they allowed the Zanu PF district
co-ordinating committee elections to proceed.
MDC Alliance youth leader Obey Sithole said over 35 youths
were arrested in the Midlands province after armed police stormed their
function citing breach of COVID-19 lockdown regulations.
“We intended to launch our #OneMillionCampaign through a
sporting tournament and police disrupted the event and arrested 32 youths,”
Sithole said. The arrested youths were detained and fined $500 each. Newsday
