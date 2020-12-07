CONT MHLANGA FUMES OVER ZANU PF LINKS

KeYona TV chairperson, Cont Mhlanga is fuming and has threatened to sue all those who made claims on social media that their television station was awarded a licence because of his affiliation to Zanu-PF, saying they owe him 13 heifers each as these are false claims.
When the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) announced
that KeYona TV was among six entities that were awarded free to air national
television licences last month, there was jubilation in some quarters. However,
social media was awash with reports and conspiracy theories with some claiming
that those who had been given the green light to operate had links to the
ruling party and Government.
Other stations that were given a licence are Zimpapers
Television Network, Rusununguko Media (Pvt) Ltd trading as NRTV, Jester Media
trading as 3K TV, Acacia Media Group trading as Kumba TV and Channel Dzimbahwe
trading as Channel D.
Mhlanga is pained by such claims and wants those who made
them to come forward within the next 30 days with evidence that they are true
or face a lawsuit.
“The next 30 days (starting from Sunday 6th of December,
2020) are crucial, therefore those with proof that we’re linked with Zanu-PF
should come forward and present it to me and the whole nation.
“If the 30 days lapse, all those who wrote and distributed
the information will be served with court papers and they will have to incur
all legal costs,” said Mhlanga in a statement he issued on Sunday.
“Because of the seriousness of these unfounded claims, as a
Ndebele, I expect three heifers to clear my name, five to clear the Amakhosi
name and another five heifers to clear KeYona TV.”
A disappointed Mhlanga said instead of being excited about
realising his dream of building a reputable television station, he is faced
with mudslinging. He said those claiming their TV station was favoured clearly
have no idea of the amount of work he has put into this project over the years.
“We however, haven’t received any support in content
creation input, supply or funding, but only mudslinging. I was deeply pained to
learn that the work, dedication, sacrifices and content I created over the past
40 years of my life is not my intellectual property, but is attributed to
Zanu-PF.
“I looked to the whole of Mthwakazi to celebrate and walk
this journey with us, but it’s been marred with unfounded allegations that seek
to undermine my hard work.”
Explaining why they had decided to go the legal route with
this matter, Mhlanga said: “This (pending lawsuit) is a decision taken to
ensure that KeYona TV is credited to its rightful owners as we fight to start
airing in the near future.”
The television guru went on to ask people to help identify
those who were claiming that KeYona TV was awarded because of his connections
to Zanu-PF and Government.
“I appeal to you Mthwakazi to help identify the peddlers of
all these allegations. It’s my hope that they have tangible proof that will
stand in the court of law supporting the claims spewed on social media
platforms about Amakhosi, KeYona TV and my persona,” said Mhlanga.
Meanwhile, KeYona TV is set to reveal their team next year
at a cocktail that will be held in Bulawayo.
“Successful presenters, scriptwriters, independent
producers and the channel’s content management team will be unveiled at a
luncheon to be held at Amakhosi studios on the 30th of January, 2021 from
midday to 3pm. This comes after the channel successfully hosted its inaugural
auditions this past week drawing in a crowd of 475 hopefuls,” the TV station
said a statement. Chronicle
