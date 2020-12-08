CHAMISA IN SHOCK WHATSAPP BAN

IN what insiders and analysts have described as “primitive and a manifestation of a full blown dictatorship” the MDC-Alliance led by Mr Nelson Chamisa has barred its members from discussing party matters on social media platforms.
Political analysts who spoke to The Herald described the
decision by Mr Chamisa to muzzle free expression and debate in the troubled
MDC-A as a reflection of the party leader’s aversion to freedom of speech and
expression, tenets the party claims to uphold but had since discarded.
As the rot in the opposition deepens, MDC-A members were
last week stunned when the office of the party’s secretary general, Chalton
Hwende, directed group administrators on popular messaging platform WhatsApp to
dissuade members from discussing party politics.
In the shocking letter members were directed to stop using
the popular social media platform to discuss administrative internal party
issues.
“After noting the corrosive and toxic nature of the
WhatsApp groups that were created in the name of the party, the national
standing committee met on December 2, 2020, and resolved that no member of the
MDC-Alliance, regardless of the position one holds, shall be allowed or
permitted to discuss, debate or converse party issues or business on WhatsApp
groups.
“WhatsApp group administrators who allow their groups to
discuss party business and issues will be disciplined, including the members
who would have participated in the discussion”.
The letter goes on to threaten disciplinary action against
members daring to discuss party matters on the internet.
Contacted for comment Mr Hwende said he was on leave and
directed questions to the acting secretary general, Mr David Chimhini, who was
not answering calls on his mobile phone.However, several members of the party
confirmed the authenticity of the memo dated December 2.
Analysts described the move to ban discussions on WhatsApp
as “shameful, fascist and undemocratic”.
Political analysts Mr Maxwell Saungweme said the antics by
Mr Chamisa are crude and not expected from a 42-year-old leader of a supposed
“democratic entity”.
Former top MDC executive member, Mr Obert Gutu, said the
letter exposed the MDC-A as a rudderless party that had degenerated into a
fascist movement.
“I am not at all surprised by this fascist and dictatorial
move. That party imploded a long time ago. It has always been ravaged by a lack
of ideological clarity and inclination. It’s a hotchpotch of conflicting,
confused and confusing ideologies.
“Fundamentally, that has always been the main weakness of the MDC. Who, exactly, are they, ideologically? They claim to be social democrats but then their behaviour and conduct proves otherwise. They’re intrinsically violent and intolerant. Social democrats don’t behave like that. There are now virtually a praise and worship choir, always singing the praises of a man who apparently doesn’t seem to know whether he’s coming or going. In fact, going forward you should expect to read about weirder and dictatorial directives from that party, an organization that is now in terminal decline,” said Mr Gutu.
Another political analyst Mr Collin Mhadzano concurred with
Mr Gutu saying Mr Chamisa had a tendency of flouting democratic processes.
“You can never subjugate truthfulness permanently and
conveniently replace it with falsehoods. The dictatorial nature and
inclinations of Chamisa and his cabal have always been there since his colossal
defeat to Douglas Mwonzora in their battle for the secretary general’s post.
The opposition’s foundation has always been premised on dictatorial tendencies.
For starters, we have one Fadzai Mahere who postures for that outfit as its
spokesperson. Many will recall that even without the requisite attributes of
having served in the party for certain years, we just woke up and found her
imposed on that position.
So, it comes as no surprise that an illegal and
undemocratic decision has been put in place to bar members from freely
participating in democratic discourses. One shudders to think the gruesome
reality that will befall Zimbabweans if such dictators could have levers and
access to instruments of power. This serves as a warning to all peace loving
Zimbabweans that such undemocratic outfits, which are foreign controlled,
should always be peripheral in the nation’s body politic”. Herald
