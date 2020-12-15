BYO MAN STABBED TO DEATH, DUMPED IN SEWAGE

the trench

A 42-YEAR-OLD man from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo was stabbed to death, stripped naked and thrown into a sewage trench.

The man’s blood-stained clothes and shoes were found a few houses from where his body was dumped on Monday.

Mduduzi Ngwenya reportedly left his home on Sunday at around 11PM drunk and did not tell his wife where he was off too. Police said his body has been taken to Mpilo Central Hospital for post- mortem.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said investigations are underway and appealed to members of the public with information that might lead to the arrest of the killers to contact any nearest police station.

“The deceased is a male adult aged 42 of Nkulumane suburb, Bulawayo and was not employed. On December 12, 2020 at around 11PM, the deceased left home drunk and went to an unknown destination without notifying his wife,” said Insp Ncube.

A trench where the body of a murdered man was dumped in Nkulumane on Monday. He said on December 14, 2020 at around 7AM, a police officer who was on duty manning Nkulumane ZRP charge office received an anonymous call informing him that there was a body in the sewage trench.

Insp Ncube said the scene was attended by Tshabalala ZRP and members of the criminal investigation department (CID).

He said they found Ngwenya’s body lying naked in a sewage trench and that the body had stab wounds on the forehead.

“He had three deep cuts on the forehead, bruises on the neck and around chest. His clothes which include a black pair of trousers and one black safety shoe were dumped inside a yard at a nearby house in Nkulumane, Bulawayo.

We appeal to anyone with information that may assist the police to contact any nearest police station,” said Insp Ncube. Chronicle