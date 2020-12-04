BULLYING AT CHURCHILL HIGH : COPS CALLED IN

Churchill High School has been hit by a bullying scandal that saw the police being called to the school for investigations.
The cyber bullying case is reported to have taken place at
the school on Tuesday and involves Form 4 and U6 pupils.
Parents said bullying is an everyday thing at the school
and accused the school of trying to hide the severity of the problem.
“I am a parent at Churchill Boys High pachikoro apa
pashata. The levels of bullying are scary. Forms 1, 2 and 3 pupils are being
beaten up by the senior pupils. Apparently nezuro kwakawanikwa vana vaive
nemapanga nepfuti; aive nepfuti anonzi P******,” said one parent.
Another parent to a Form 3 pupil who was threatened two
days ago because he refused to be beaten actually reported the case at
Rhodesville Police.
“My brother is Form 1 akarohwa zvekuti on Tuesday, The
headmaster went as far as saying nyaya dzekuchikoro hadziudzwe maparents,” said
a parent who raised a complaint with the school.
Some students interviewed by H-Metro confirmed that
bullying is common indicating that there is raging animosity between the day
scholars and boarders.
“Today (yesterday) some students exchanged blows after
challenging each other and most of the cases involve Form 6 students who want
junior students to feel their seniority,” said one of the students.
“The authorities need to find a way to unite day scholars and boarders because there is huge animosity
between them. And if one student say a day scholar, is attacked, others unite
against the perpetrator thereby waging a war between the two camps.
“Vamwe vanotoumburudzwa mumadhaga asi kana uchida kuswera
warohwa ita mistake yekupinda muground revakomana vanotamba rugby.
“The name ‘home of the bulldogs’ actually is after how you
will be treated by rugby players if you dare try to challenge them in the field
of play or play with their hunting ground,” said the student.
However, the Churchill headmaster Patson Mugwanda
downplayed the reports saying it is normal for outgoing pupils to misbehave at
the end of the year.
He spoke about the incident that saw the police coming to
investigate bullying allegations at the school.
“We received a report of a Form 3 student who had a
misunderstanding with another student and one of the three students involved
recorded one of the pupils saying he was after the other student’s blood,” said
Mugwanda.
“The audio, upon reaching his parents, disturbed them and
they took the matter to Rhodesville police station and two officers came and we
discussed the matter.
“Upon thorough investigations it turned out to be a hoax. One
of the alleged victim’s friend was the one who recorded the audio following a
challenging statement reported to have been uttered by the alleged cyber
bullying victim to a Form 4 student.
“The alleged victim is big bodied and is a Taikondo player so
he was making fun of challenging his seniors and this is how it started.
“We involved our school disciplinary members and the
alleged victim apologised for breaking rule number seven of the school rules
that guides our students.
“We discussed the issue together with the parents and two
police officers and I am sure they are continuing with investigations,” said
Mugwanda.
Mugwanda denied allegations that some senior students might
be bullying juniors.
“I cannot say there is bullying per-se but there is a
tendency among some Form 4 and U6 students showing bad behaviour maybe as a way
of saying goodbye but the school is up to deal with such behaviour,” he said. H
Metro
